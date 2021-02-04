100 years ago: Surveyors to plot new highway

100 years ago

Feb. 4, 1921: A corps of surveyors arrived in town, ready to plot a new highway connecting Bloomington with Farmer City and Champaign. The land has been acquired, so now all that remains is to mark off the land and build the road. The first contracts could be let this month.

75 years ago

Feb. 4, 1946: Area grain elevators are now full, but operators are getting only a fraction of the rail cars they need to ship the grain out. Some elevators are “blocked,” meaning farmers can’t come in with more grain. As a result, about 80% of the grain is now going out by truck.

50 years ago

Feb. 4, 1971: The U.S. Postal Service plans to raise postage rates across the board. There’s still some red tape to clear, but the plan is to raise the cost of a first class stamp to 8 cents, and air mail to 11 cents. Bulk mailers would pay incremental hikes over the next five years.

25 years ago

Feb. 4, 1996: Actor-dancer Gene Kelly has died at age 83. He had many memorable films including “On the Town,” “An American in Paris,” and “Anchors Aweigh.” (His 1952 “Singin’ in the Rain” returned to town as a classic after the Normal Theater was revived.)

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.