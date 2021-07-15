100 years ago: Suspect in Livingston County freight car break-in likely suspect in St. Louis cop killing

100 years ago

July 15, 1921: The Livingston County sheriff is holding a suspect for breaking into a freight car. But there’s growing suspicion that he may be a cop-killer wanted in St. Louis. The St. Louis PD sent out photos of a suspect’s fingerprints. It appears the man in the Pontiac jail is a match.

75 years ago

July 15, 1946: Tomorrow the McLean County Health Department will open its own office at 1009 N. Park. Files and equipment will be brought over from the defunct city health office, and Dr. John Turner will be here to take charge. The new health department will have 16 people.

50 years ago

July 15, 1971: Two notable losses appeared in today’s news. Dr. C.A. Conklin, 71, collapsed and died at 4:15 p.m. yesterday in his office in the Griesheim Building on Main Street. And IWU’s Rupert Kilgore, 60, died 40 minutes later at St. Joseph Hospital. He was director of the School of Art.

25 years ago

July 15, 1996: Emden will celebrate its quasquicentennial (125th) this coming weekend. A committee has been planning the event for nearly two years. The celebration will be combined with the 49th annual homecoming of the American Legion in Emden. It’ll be a three-day event.

