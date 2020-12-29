100 years ago: Sweep for gambling establishments continues

100 years ago

Dec. 29, 1920: Sheriff Spafford and State’s Attorney Martin continued their sweep of McLean County, shutting down illegal slot machines and punch boards. They seized several machines at Hudson. Punch boards are harder to find, indicating that authorities’ warnings are taking hold.

75 years ago

Dec. 29, 1945: A woman – maybe a girl – has written parents of Pfc. Howard Vogel in El Paso and promised care for their son’s grave in a military cemetery. In along letter, she described the cemetery, asked for some information about Pfc. Vogel, and promised to send a picture.

50 years ago

Dec. 29, 1970: All’s well that ends well, and this ended great for Betty Bennett of Cooksville. She lost her wallet containing $201 in cash while shopping in Bloomington. Helen McWhorter picked it up and called for two days before connecting and returning the wallet and the money.

25 years ago

Dec. 29, 1995: Rev. Eugene Stormer has been named interim rector at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church on Oakland Avenue. He is the temporary replacement for Rev. George Wilcox, who left after admitting to falsifying his credentials to get the job. Stormer is from Springfield.

