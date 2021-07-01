100 years ago: Taft confirmed as chief justice

100 years ago

July 1, 1921: The senate confirmed former president William Howard Taft as chief justice of the United States. This completes a political cycle for Taft, who has now been in Congress, the White House, and now the Supreme Court. No one else has ever done this.

75 years ago

July 1, 1946: The Allerton estate near Monticello has been donated to the U of I. The land alone is believed worth about $2 million. That doesn’t include a 30-room mansion on the site, or a sunken garden about the size of a football field. The university has several uses in store for the property.

50 years ago

July 1, 1971: Olympia school district is the newest district in Central Illinois, although the high school isn’t built yet. Today Edgar Smitley was named principal after serving six years as principal at Atlanta High School. Associate principals will be Del Swearingen and B. A. Prater.

25 years ago

July 1, 1996: New state laws take effect every July 1. Today marks the beginning of a new state effort to collect child support from deadbeat parents. McLean County has 3,284 such cases pending. Tazewell and LaSalle have slightly more among counties in the Pantagraph area.

