100 years ago: Tailors report shrinking waistlines

100 years ago

Aug. 5, 1921: Larger men are disappearing around town. No one is actually missing but local tailors say prohibition is removing 2 to 6 inches from the waistlines of their customers. But veterans are exceptions, eating better at home than in the trenches. They are putting on weight.

75 years ago

Aug. 5, 1946: Workmen felled a century-old cottonwood tree behind the Annie Smith home, 1222 E. Grove St. It was damaged in a storm and had become a hazard. It stood 90 feet high and the trunk contains about 20 tons of lumber. (The house is gone and the yard is now a dog park.)

50 years ago

Aug. 5, 1971: Rear Adm. Roscoe Schuirmann was buried Monday at Arlington National Cemetery. He was one of Chenoa’s most distinguished native sons. He died July 27 at age 80 after a brief illness. He was a veteran of two world wars, and still had three sisters in Chenoa.

25 years ago

Aug, 5, 1996: Coffee kiosks – drive-thru dispensaries of seemingly indispensable caffeine drinks – are catching on in the Midwest. Naperville has them, and the Twin Cities would soon follow. (Some have come and gone while others thrived when attached to local businesses.)

