100 years ago: Tax issue stalls Cropsey high school construction

100 years ago

July 1, 1920: There is a lot of building in progress in the Cropsey area. A new farmhouse, two corn cribs, and a double garage are all under construction. But work is stalled on the new high school building. A tax issue, now tied up in the Supreme Court, is the reason for the snag.

75 years ago

July 1, 1945: A sudden thunderstorm dumped 1¼ inches of rain on the Twin Cities yesterday. High winds came with the storm, leaving trees down in the streets and whatever was in the front yard in someone else’s yard today. Those falling limbs cut phone service to 1,800 customers.

50 years ago

July 1, 1970: George C. Stimeling was named the new Bloomington school superintendent. His latest job was superintendent at Chicago Heights, where his successes impressed the District 87 school board enough to hire him. Stimeling, 40, will take a pay cut to move to Bloomington.

25 years ago

July 1, 1995: The congregation of East White Oak Bible Church near Carlock will break ground for a new building. A fire destroyed the old building last July 19. Since then, services have been held in the fellowship hall. The groundbreaking will be part of July Fourth festivities.

