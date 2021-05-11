100 years ago: TB Society: McLean County has best tuberculosis organization in state

100 years ago

May 11, 1921: Seventy-five visitors from the TB Society are looking over both the community and Fairview Sanatorium in north Normal. They proclaimed that McLean County has the best tuberculosis organization in Illinois. They’ll go on to other institutions from here.

75 years ago

May 11, 1946: With the end of the coal strike, the ICC lifted most “dimout” restrictions against businesses. But display lighting will still be prohibited. Right away, six downtown department stores and the Woolen Mil Store resumed their pre-strike hours and are open until 9 p.m. tonight.

50 years ago

May 11, 1971: About 90 Bloomington police and firefighters, along with their families, staged a silent protest as two new councilmen took office. They were protesting the way City Manager Richard Blodgett was handling negotiations for the city with its safety forces.

25 years ago

May 11, 1996: The heavy rains that have been pounding Illinois finally let up today and the storm waters have started receding. The Twin Cities didn’t get much of it. But at Villa Grove, about 200 residents were evacuated and a college student is feared drowned near Charleston.

