100 years ago: Telephone service back on three days after fire

100 years ago

April 4, 1921: After three days of relative silence, Bloomington telephones are ringing again. A switchboard fire cut off service, and repair crews have worked around the clock to get back to normal. The telephone company warns there could still be some service interruptions.

75 years ago

April 4, 1946: Danvers will go on Daylight Saving Time in a few weeks. It took a vote of the village council to make it happen. (This was when local authorities had a bigger hand in determining Daylight Time.) Danvers residents will set their clock ahead one hour on April 28.

50 years ago

April 4, 1971: Carol Troyer, 14, of Chestnut won the McLean-Logan County spelling bee. The bee went 31 rounds before all other contenders were vanquished, and she won on “temperamental.” Runner-up was Bob Brown, an eighth-grader from Gridley.

25 years ago

April 4, 1996: Authorities have taken Ted Kaczynski into custody in Montana. They think he is the so-called Unabomber. While neither arrested nor charged, Kaczynski was handcuffed so authorities can search his Montana cabin without interference from him. He was later charged.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.