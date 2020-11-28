100 years ago: Teske awarded 1 cent in damages

100 years ago

Nov. 28, 1920: Carl Teske’s car was stolen in Davenport, Iowa. It was recovered in a Bloomington garage, where it had been left for repairs. But the garage owner wouldn’t release the car until he got paid. Teske sued. Judge Barry awarded Teske one penny in damages.

75 years ago

Nov. 28, 1945: Retired Bloomington Police Sgt. Edward Mehan died after an illness of 16 days. He joined the BPD in 1907 and retired in 1933. He served 24 of those years as desk sergeant, a record on the force. Mehan was a Bloomington native and was 68 years old.

50 years ago

Nov. 28, 1970: Cable TV plans to do live coverage of all ISU home basketball games this season. The first game will be against Bemidji State. The black-and-white, two-camera productions are thought to be the first live telecasts of college basketball in the country.

25 years ago

Nov. 28, 1995: All Bloomington police officers will get a 3 percent pay raise. The City Council approved the agreement, retroactive to May 1 when the last agreement expired. The police bargaining unit has already approved the agreement. For now, $33,000 remains the starting pay.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.