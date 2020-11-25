100 years ago: Thanksgiving day brings movies, revival, weddings, family time

100 years ago

Nov. 25, 1920: Today is Thanksgiving. It’s not business as usual, but movie houses are open, and Centennial Christian Church is holding revival services tonight. Many couples are taking advantage of the day to get married. At least 28 family dinners are on today’s society page.

75 years ago

Nov. 25, 1945: Isaac Wendall Whitesell, a Red Cross overseas worker from Bloomington, suffered a heart attack as his ship was docking in Tacoma. The excitement of returning home is thought to have contributed to his attack. He’s in a hospital at Fort Lewis, Washington.

50 years ago

Nov. 25, 1970: Walter Fowler, a 15-year veteran of the Bloomington police force, died four days after suffering an apparent stroke on the job. He had been investigating an accident about two blocks from headquarters when he was stricken. Fowler leaves a wife and six children.

25 years ago

Nov. 25, 1995: Developers Barry Spitznass and Darren Sloniger are converting an old warehouse on Douglas Street to apartments. The project is unique because no two units will be alike. There will be 52 apartments, all with two or three bedrooms. Rents start at $430.

