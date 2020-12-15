100 years ago: The original Gipper dies in Indiana

100 years ago

Dec. 15, 1920: Notre Dame football star George Gipp (The Gipper) died at South Bend, Indiana. He will be taken to Laurium, Michigan, for burial. (Gipp was played by actor Ronald Reagan in the film “Knute Rockne, All American.” Reagan played football at Eureka College.)

75 years ago

Dec. 15, 1945: A southbound Alton passenger train struck a car near Odell, killing five people. A sixth occupant of the car died the next day. All the victims were from the Odell area. It is also not known why the car pulled in front of the train, which was going about 70 mph.

50 years ago

Dec. 15, 1970: Marvin Gessell was appointed the new public defender for McLean County. His name had been in the wind since it was reported that Judge Townley planned to fire Donald McKay, the previous defender. Townley denied that politics entered into the change.

25 years ago

Dec. 15, 1995: State Farm’s move into its massive Corporate South complex is about halfway done. It’s expected to take another year to complete. The moves are taking place on the weekends. When they’re done, about 5,200 people will be working at Corporate South.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.