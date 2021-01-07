100 years ago: Third Christian Church hopes to expand facility

100 years ago

Jan. 7, 1921: Third Christian Church, a black congregation on Western Avenue, hopes to raise $2,000 for improvements by June 1. They have outgrown their church and need to expand the facility. Membership has grown to 94 people, and Sunday worship attendance is about 200.

75 years ago

Jan. 7, 1946: Bloomington police nabbed one of their most-wanted fugitives: a bowling trophy. They won it from the firemen in the annual police-fire bowling match. The trophy will serve a year’s time in city hall until the winner of next year’s match is decided.

50 years ago

Jan. 7, 1971: Bergner’s, the recently announced department store addition to Eastland Mall, will try to be open early. Early 1973 is the target, but store officials say they will attempt to open in 1972. The new store will have 100,000 square feet of retail space, the largest at the mall.

25 years ago

Jan. 7, 1996: Normal is counting on a special census to bring in about $600,000 in new state revenue. Town officials believe Normal has over 42,000 residents now, compared to the 40,000 in the 1990 census. If they’re right, the Twin Cities would surpass 100,000 residents.

