100 years ago: Three Decatur schools closed for no heat

100 years ago

Oct. 3, 1920: Three Decatur schools have closed for lack of heat. This is not due to the coal shortage. Pugh School needs to be connected to the junior high heating plant; Dennis School has boiler problems; and Roach School’s new addition containing the heating plant isn’t finished.

75 years ago

Oct. 3, 1945: A traffic study shows the Route 66-150 intersection produces the most fatalities in McLean County: at least one a year. No one is certain why because it is well lighted and marked. (Today the intersection is better known as Veterans Parkway and Morrissey Drive.)

50 years ago

Oct. 3, 1970: Once again, District 87 teachers have set a strike vote. Since the last strike, talks with the school board failed but the board went ahead and set the salaries without an agreement in place. Teacher raises were included. If it happens, a strike would defy a court order.

25 years ago

Oct. 3, 1995: O. J. Simpson was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman, who once attended ISU. The testimony lasted 368 days but jurors deliberated for only four hours before reaching its decision. The verdict’s release was delayed.

