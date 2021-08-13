100 years ago: Three local babies now on record at the Pageant of Progress in Chicago

100 years ago

Aug. 13, 1921: Three local babies are now on record at the Pageant of Progress in Chicago. They are Ida Jane Griffin, Mary Carol Costigan, and Billy Million. All three were assessed here. They qualify for next year’s pageant in Chicago, when their progress will be judged.

75 years ago

Aug. 13, 1946: The former hemp mill in Lexington will be converted to new use. During the recent war the mill produced rope. It will be remodeled into a corn processing plant for Iowealth Corn Co.’s eastern division. The firm owns 1,500 acres for production of seed corn.

50 years ago

Aug. 13, 1971: A southbound Amtrak train struck a truck near Chenoa, killing one passenger on the train. About 14 people were taken to the hospital in Pontiac. Nine were treated and released. The truck was loaded with rocks from a nearby quarry. The driver escaped “without a scratch.”

25 years ago

Aug. 13, 1996: A spectacular, smoky nighttime fire destroyed an apartment house at 402 East Grove St. Hundreds of residents from the Dimmitt’s Grove neighborhood watched as firefighters battled the flames all night. (Later the Oscar Mandel house was moved to the site.)

