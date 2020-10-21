100 years ago: Three whiskey runners caught

100 years ago

Oct. 21, 1920: Police collared three suspected booze runners last night. Acting on a tip, police staked out the location of a suspected stash of illegal whiskey and arrested the three when they showed up with a small amount. The booze is thought to come from a still near Toluca.

75 years ago

Oct. 21, 1945: Normal police arrested eight teenage Halloween pranksters for several window-breaking incidents along Normal Avenue. The eight, ages 14-17, will pay for the damage they did. In Bloomington three teenage boys paid $54 in fines for a Thursday night vandalism spree.

50 years ago

Oct. 21, 1970: Fog was thick in McLean County. In half an hour, three people were hurt in traffic accidents. Farther north, two men were killed near Wenona. On Washington Street, the State Farm building was barely visible from the front door of the Castle Theater, a block away.

25 years ago

Oct. 21, 1995: Seizing on the tone of last weekend’s Million Man March, McLean County law enforcement agencies began asking gang members to turn in their illegal guns. Police even promised limited amnesty from prosecution. The goal is to reduce street violence.

