100 years ago: Torrential rain floods B-N streets

100 years ago

Aug. 12, 1921: A torrential rain flooded B-N streets and basements. Normal, in the Sugar Creek Valley, got the worst of it, as did the Big Four Valley and East Douglas Street in Bloomington. A sewer blew up under pressure. This was a 5-inch rainfall in a few hours.

75 years ago

Aug. 12, 1946: Bloomington grocery wholesaler Campbell Holton was 80 years old Sunday. On Saturday 160 of his workers and their wives threw a party for him at the Lutheran school. And Sunday the grocery wholesalers association held a dinner for him at the Rogers Hotel.

50 years ago

Aug. 12, 1971: The annual Cropsey Fair was held yesterday, with a parade, luncheon and games for the kids. The band from Chanute AFB in Rantoul gave a concert last night. Looking ahead, the Atlanta Homecoming, a three-day event, is scheduled for this weekend.

25 years ago

Aug. 12, 1996: Notable losses this week include Sir Frank Whittle, 89, and James McLamore, 70. Their names are not widely known but their legacies are. Whittle is credited with inventing the jet engine; McLamore was the founder of the Burger King restaurant chain.

