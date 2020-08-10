100 years ago: Tourist arch, guideposts set in Miller Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 10, 1920: Commissioner Welch has taken steps to put up a “Tourists Welcome” arch at the east entrance of Miller Park. Guideposts will lead to picnic grounds, parking lots and extra utilities. Stein’s Grove was the first choice for the tourist site but Miller Park worked out better.

75 years ago

Aug. 10, 1945: People are still cleaning from a violent storm a few days ago. Lightning torched a barn in Normal and burned a dairy in McLean. Another barn was hit at Funks Grove and burned, as did a house in Lincoln. A Flanagan farmer was killed when he was hit by lightning.

50 years ago

Aug. 10, 1970: Lexington mortician Wallace Musselman, 71, has died. A Danvers native, he had run his funeral home for 48 years. During his life he left his mark on Lexington. He was active in Democratic politics, the Shriners, Knights Templar, the Community Club and more.

25 years ago

Aug. 10, 1995: Notable losses this week include Richard Darnall, long time District 87 teacher and administrator. He was 69. And Barbara Dunbar, 64, was credited with transforming the McLean County Historical Society into a professional, accredited museum.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.