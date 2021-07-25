100 years ago: Tourist camping at Miller Park popular with travelers

100 years ago

July 25, 1921: The city has set aside space for tourist camping on the east side of Miller Park. A lot of people have taken advantage of the opportunity so far, and expressed gratitude to the city for its generosity. Auto travelers are camped in the park almost every night.

75 years ago

July 25, 1946: The Twin Cities have been lucky so far: there have been no cases of polio diagnosed here. The disease has been on the increase nationally, with more cases found than at any time since 1934. There have been rumors of polio here, but the facts don’t support it.

50 years ago

July 25, 1971: Authorities are investigating the suspicious death an Urbana man found in Funks Grove. Sheriff Wayne King says people are already being questioned, including two men who found the remains at 3 a.m. Examination showed the victim died of a gunshot some time ago.

25 years ago

July 25, 1996: The long-troubled Youth Services of Mid-Illinois will shut down. Efforts to rebuild the agency under new management were energetic but failed. Staffers have been told the Youth Services functions will be taken over by The Baby Fold and the Children’s Foundation.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.