100 years ago: Towanda first to get deeds for new highway

100 years ago

Feb. 8, 1921: Towanda Township claims a historic honor. It’s the first to get all the deeds needed for the construction of the new Chicago-St. Louis highway. Ultimately, it will mean a motor car will be able to make a Bloomington-Chicago trip in four to five hours.

75 years ago

Feb. 8, 1946: Richard Webb of Atlanta and Bloomington has signed to play in a film with Alan Ladd. Webb has appeared in two other movies: “I Wanted Wings” and “The Remarkable Andrew.” He’s a veteran who went into the service as a buck private and came out a captain.

50 years ago

Feb. 8, 1971: There was a fire today in what may be Bloomington’s only neighborhood Venetian blind store, 817 E. Olive. The store, on a residential side street, has been there for years. Firemen blame the blaze on a trash fire across the rear alley. Loss is set at $1,200.

25 years ago

Feb. 8, 1996: Sam Smith of McLean has won recognition as a farm toy builder. His 1/18 scale model Case-IH combine took the best in show award recently at a farm toy show in St. Louis. Smith’s winning entry has blinking safety lights, rear view mirrors, plastic teeth and more.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.