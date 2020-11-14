 Skip to main content
100 years ago: Toy industry in good shape for Christmas

100 years ago

Nov. 14, 1920: The toy industry says there will be plenty of toys for Christmas giving. Toy production alone is an $80 million business. Of that amount, the toy makers’ association president says, $15 million goes to the making of dolls.

75 years ago

Nov. 14, 1945: The family of John Hubert O’Neal just learned that he died in a Japanese prison camp. He was captured on Dec. 22, 1941, shortly after the war began. News of his death first came from other prisoners who were recently freed. O’Neal was from Bloomington.

50 years ago

Nov. 14, 1970: Illinois Power (now Ameren) is building a large substation just west of the Brokaw elevator on Towanda Barnes Road. It will be called the Brokaw substation and is part of a $1.7 million project to strengthen electric service to Bloomington-Normal.

25 years ago

Nov. 14, 1995: Two Texas men face serious prison time for being part of the largest marijuana bust ever in Illinois. They are brothers. One was convicted in court, while the other pleaded guilty. The two were arrested while hauling pot in a semi on I-55 near Towanda in 1994.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.

