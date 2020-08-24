100 years ago: Train mail handler retires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 24, 1920: A.T. Ives has just retired after 32 years of handling mail on trains. He called the pay “good,” having started at $800 per year, and working his way up to $1,000 after seven years. The schedule called for six days in a row at work, then three days off.

75 years ago

Aug. 24, 1945: With the approach of fall comes the summer shuffle of principal and teachers. In Downs, the school board has hired Margaret Davidson as principal. She will also teach. Other faculty already in place include C.C. Wilson, Alvera Rench and Clyta Davis.

50 years ago

Aug. 24, 1970: The workers are making tires again at the Firestone plant. Production resumed with the third shift last night, after striking union members ratified an agreement on working conditions. The strike lasted for 23 days.

25 years ago

Aug. 24, 1995: Ralph and Jackie Bentley have a new bridge on their rural property south of town. But it’s 100 years old, having spent its first life spanning a ditch near Anchor. Bentley and friends moved the 13-ton structure to its new spot, where it now crosses a creek.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.