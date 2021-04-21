100 years ago: Train robbers at Lilly don't find carloads of whiskey

100 years ago

April 21, 1921: Thirty armed train robbers waited at Lilly for the train from Peoria. It was supposedly carrying two carloads of whiskey. But it wasn’t. They got a little bit of booze and loaded it onto their trucks. Railroaders wired ahead to Peoria and Pekin and five were caught.

75 years ago

April 21, 1946: Brothers George, Charles and Donald Moore are attending ISNU on the GI Bill. George needs housing but grew tired of the delays. So now the brothers are building a house for George near Cullom and Franklin, south of campus. Their father, Charles, is helping.

50 years ago

April 21, 1971: The steam locomotive in Miller Park is going to get a new look. Volunteers will remove the jacketing and insulation around the boiler to expose the boiler itself. Exposure to the elements has caused the engine to deteriorate, making the renovation necessary.

25 years ago

April 21, 1996: Farmers are doing some early planting, hoping to get a jump on the rainy season, if it comes. They remember last year, when excessive rains delayed their planting until late June. Arrowsmith farmer Pat Bane already has 15 percent of his family’s corn planted.

