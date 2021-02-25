100 years ago: Train robbery holds up registered mail

100 years ago

Feb. 25, 1921: Train robberies still happen. Bandits uncoupled a mail car of the C&A's Kansas City-Chicago Hummer near Quincy Junction early today and made off with a pouch of registered mail. Details are sketchy and at press time the train had not yet reached Bloomington.

75 years ago

Feb. 25, 1946: The Roof Welding Works has opened for business in Pontiac. Farmer Earl Roof has invented a new kind of weed cutter that replaces the old scythe used by farmers. Now orders are coming in so fast he can’t keep up. The factory is in the Allen Candy Co. building.

50 years ago

Feb. 25, 1971: A police chase involving almost 100 cops began in Maroa and ended on the roof of the Beich Candy Co. in Bloomington. Police exchanged shots with the suspect; he was hit, but walked to the police car under his own power. He’s wanted for robbery in Wisconsin.

25 years ago

Feb. 25, 1996: Developers Larry Hundman and Don Franke offered plans for projects in Normal. Hundman’s plan is for The Fields, which will be apartments and condos near Hershey and Fort Jesse roads. Franke’s is for a 60-unit apartment complex near Wittenberg and Flora.

Compiled by Jack Keefe