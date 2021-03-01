100 years ago: Train wreck kills local man

100 years ago

March 1, 1921: Two passenger trains wrecked Sunday evening at Porter, Indiana. At least 37 people are known dead. Among those listed as dead is Joe Baker, star athlete from El Paso. He was a student at the University of Michigan, where he excelled at football and track.

75 years ago

March 1, 1946: Fire damaged St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church at Secor. Volunteers in street clothes manned a hose cart to battle the flames. They did well, but Eureka firemen were still called in to assist. The church organ was slightly damaged. Loss was set at $500.

50 years ago

March 1, 1971: The butchers and meat cutters union has ratified a new contract with a group of supermarkets in several Illinois cities, including Bloomington-Normal. The new deal calls for journeyman meat cutters to receive a $55 increase over the next two years.

25 years ago

March 1, 1996: Camp Heffernan, the Boy Scout camp at Lake Bloomington, is no more. Its name has been changed to Timber Pointe Outdoor Center. Easter Seals acquired the camp from the scouts in 1989. Timber Pointe will have more of a community focus than Camp Heffernan.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.