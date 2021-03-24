100 years ago: Tramps flood neighborhood around C&A yards

100 years ago

March 24, 1921: Neighbors around the Chicago & Alton yards are complaining of an influx of tramps. They ride into town on freight trains and then fan out into the neighborhoods in search of handouts. Times are bad right now, accounting for the high numbers of “tourists.”

75 years ago

March 24, 1946: Controversy is brewing at NCHS over the firing of F. Harold Dorland, assistant principal, allegedly for insubordination. He and Superintendent Melton don’t get along. Dorland is reportedly doing the job of a principal while Melton claims to be the principal himself.

50 years ago

March 24, 1971: Pontiac police are apparently sick of being underpaid. They’re so sick, in fact, that five of the 10 officers called in sick instead of reporting for work. Sick calls began when the city council refused to raise officers’ starting pay to $7,200, leaving it at $6,000.

25 years ago

March 24, 1996: Noah Lauricella, a Dwight eighth-grader, repeated as the winner of this year’s Pantagraph Spelling Bee. That’s two in a row for him. He now advances to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D. C., where he placed 13th last year.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.