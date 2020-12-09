100 years ago: Transatlantic phone calls coming soon

100 years ago

Dec. 9, 1920: Front page headline: “Bloomington May Soon Talk to Paris.” Telephone and telegraph communications between North America and Europe is coming. An official of the Marconi Co. has returned to London satisfied with a ground-laying visit to the U.S.

75 years ago

Dec. 9, 1945: The cold epidemic has probably reached its peak in Central Illinois. High levels of absence led to cancellation of basketball games and closing of entire schools in some towns. Hardest hit are Lincoln, Eureka, Morton, and a host of small towns in McLean County.

50 years ago

Dec. 9, 1970: A cave-in on a Normal sewer project killed a 36-year-old worker. He was new on the job, having worked for the contractor for only a month. The company was laying sewer pipe from East Vernon Avenue to a new apartment construction site.

25 years ago

Dec. 9, 1995: There is a growing new process for identifying lost and stolen pets. It involves implanting a microchip under the skin of the animal. The chip carries the owner’s contact information for the owner. Several companies and local veterinarians are offering this process.

