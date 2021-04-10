100 years ago: Trash-fuel briquettes to be made in Bloomington

100 years ago

April 10, 1921: The Bloomington Club burned garbage to keep its rooms warm. This was a demonstration to show off trash-fuel briquettes soon to be made in a Bloomington plant. Its parent company will be a Baltimore firm. A briquette is the size of a bar of soap.

75 years ago

April 10, 1946: Voters in McLean County rejected two major issues. One would have allowed for blacktopping rural roads. The other would have created an airport authority, giving it the power to buy land and upgrade the city airport. It failed in all but two precincts in the county.

50 years ago

April 10, 1971: There will be a new face on the TV series “Gunsmoke.” Dr. John Chapman, played by Pat Hingle, will ride into Dodge City to replace Doc Adams. Milburn Stone, who plays Adams, needs some medical attention himself and is recovering from heart surgery.

25 years ago

April 10, 1996: The federal government has filed a sexual harassment suit against the Normal Mitsubishi plant. If successful, the suit could cost the automaker $30 million. Mitsubishi management denied the allegations. Its general counsel said the suit’s timing smacks of politics.

