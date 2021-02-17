100 years ago: Traveling man telling tales

100 years ago

Feb. 17, 1921: John DePew is back in town, and the old traveling man is telling stories about what had been the future site of Normal as a harbor of snakes. In those days, he said, the tall grass was full of them: hoop snakes, rattlesnakes and blue racers. DePew had lots of stories. This is only one of them.

75 years ago

Feb. 17, 1946: Lt. j.g. Richard Ball of El Paso is now listed as dead. Ball was a fighter pilot when his plane was lost on an air raid in the East Indies in July 1944. After the raid he radioed that he was returning to base but never showed up. A search failed to locate Ball or his plane.

50 years ago

Feb. 17, 1971: After boiler explosions at a church and truck plaza, local inspectors fanned out searching for problems with other boilers. They found 71 violations, 70 of them in Bloomington. Violators will be cited and required to bring their boilers into compliance with state law.

25 years ago

Feb. 17, 1996: Actor McLean Stevenson died late Thursday in Los Angeles. Death was attributed to a heart attack. Stevenson, son of a local doctor, was a 1942 BHS graduate. He played Col. Henry Blake in TV’s "M*A*S*H" series and often mentioned Bloomington on the air.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.