100 years ago: Tree planted in honor of Mishler

100 years ago

April 13, 1921: There will be a tree planting in memory of Harvey Mishler at Garfield School Covell. He died of pneumonia in 1918 at Great Lakes Naval Training Station after being in the Navy for only a short time. (Pneumonia was often associated with the Spanish flu.)

75 years ago

April 13, 1946: Bloomington City Council passed an ordinance allowing IWU to build temporary housing units for student veterans. The ordinance will remain in effect for three years. It also gives IWU permission to connect these units to city water and sewer lines.

50 years ago

April 13, 1971: Bloomington City Council approved construction of three new parks: one near Stevenson School, another near Evergreen Place, and one near Sunnyside Court. Contractors will do the primary work but city crews will equip the parks later as a cost savings to the city.

25 years ago

April 13, 1996: A private benefactor stepped up to help keep the former Santa Fe depot at Roanoke in good shape. John E. Martin, now of Lake Bloomington, pledged $1,000 a year for 20 years for its upkeep. The old depot now belongs to the business association and art league.

