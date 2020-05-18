100 years ago: Truck gardener has better indoor tomato crop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

May 18, 1920: Isadore Lutz, a truck gardener on Oak Street, is picking the ripe tomatoes he has been growing on the old Phoenix Nursery grounds. He bought the property a couple of years ago. He says his indoor crop was better this year, because he planted the vines farther apart.

75 years ago

May 18, 1945: William Cowart of Bloomington was a crew member on the Essex-class aircraft carrier Franklin when the Japanese almost sank it in April. The Franklin limped to port and missed the rest of the war. Cowart survived but hundreds of others died.

50 years ago

May 18, 1970: BHS will reopen today with all student suspensions lifted. The school board closed the high school last week after interracial fighting among students. According to school officials, “50 to 75” students were suspended. They’ll be watched as school reopens.

25 years ago

May 18, 1995: Bloomington Country Club approved a gender neutral constitution, giving women members voting rights for the first time in the club’s 92-year history. Last year a survey showed BCC was all alone on women’s voting rights among Central Illinois country clubs.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.