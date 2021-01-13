100 years ago: Tub plant to open on West Washington

100 years ago

Jan. 13, 1921: The A.H. Arnold Co. of Chicago will open a plant to make butter and lard tubs in the Letson Building on West Washington Street. The beginning workforce will be about 10 people. The wooden tubs will be sold to creameries for storing their products before shipment.

75 years ago

Jan. 13, 1946: An early morning fire destroyed the Shady Nook Gun Club east of Normal. The clubhouse and all its contents were lost. Normal Fire Chief Ralph Rich said it apparently burned for almost 30 minutes before anyone noticed and called for help. Loss was set at $15,000.

50 years ago

Jan. 13, 1971: The new Evergreen Lake began filling with water yesterday. When it’s full in 2½ years, it will hold 4.2 billion gallons of water, which will double the city’s water supply. Next Monday will mark the third anniversary of bid openings on the $5 million lake.

25 years ago

Jan. 13, 1996: Normal Mayor Kent Karraker presented a budget that will have the town on a debt-free footing by the year 2000. “Debt-free” had been a buzz around Normal for some time but could happen with this budget. The sales tax will increase but property taxes won’t.

