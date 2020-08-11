100 years ago: Two arrested for disturbing Sabbath peace

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 11, 1920: Sunday night dances draw big crowds at The Maples on West Washington Street. But some neighbors complain the dances are disturbing the Sabbath peace and want them stopped. Owners Johnson and Skillman have been arrested, and the whole matter is headed for court.

75 years ago

Aug. 11, 1945: When victory over Japan is announced, the Wabash Telephone Co. of Bloomington is asking its customers not to make needless calls. Previous events, such as V-E Day, completely tied up the phone system and made it impossible for emergency calls to get through.

50 years ago

Aug. 11, 1970: Observers expected a wide gap between Bloomington and Normal property taxes next year. But there won’t be one. It will be about $8 in Normal’s favor, based on an assessment of $10,000. School taxes, slightly higher in District 87, weren’t taken into account.

25 years ago

Aug, 11, 1995: Friends and relatives recalled Gridley Mayor Russell Iverson, who died nine days ago at age 65. His passing was unexpected. One resident pointed to the impending addition of the town swimming pool and the revamp of the city hall among Iverson’s achievements.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.