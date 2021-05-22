100 years ago: Two seriously injured in small plane crash

100 years ago

May 22, 1921: Two men are fighting for their lives after their small private plane crashed about half a mile from the south end of Mercer Avenue. Both are from Chicago and had been here to visit Rogers Humphreys. Witnesses said the engine failed after takeoff, about 200 feet in the air.

75 years ago

May 22, 1946: Activity on the ISNU campus came to a stop this morning as workers took the dome off the Old Main building and set it gently on the ground. As they did, the Old Main clock struck eleven. Officials estimated about 2,500 students, faculty and staff watched.

50 years ago

May 22, 1971: Tri-Valley High School booked Wesley Leveck as its commencement speaker. He’s one of T-V’s own, in a way, the 1939 valedictorian of Downs High School. Leveck went to work for Caterpillar after graduation, where he’s now a project manager at the Aurora plant.

25 years ago

May 23, 1996: Southwest Bloomington residents are finding how a golf course looks like before it’s pretty. Major dust problems are causing a dust-up with neighbors like Nadine Gentes. She complains the dust is in people’s hair, teeth and dresser drawers. The EPA is watching.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.