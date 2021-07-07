100 years ago: U of I erects classroom shacks

100 years ago

July 7, 1921: The University of Illinois, strapped for cash, has decided the put up temporary wooden classroom buildings to handle student overflow. The headline actually called them shacks. The U of I didn’t get all the money it needed from the legislature and this is its answer.

75 years ago

July 7, 1946: Mrs. James Reeder, 76, is retiring from her job as organist at Second Presbyterian Church. Now the widow of a former McLean County sheriff, she has been a church organist for 65 years. Mrs. Reeder credits her father, who was a Civil War flutist, for her love of music.

50 years ago

July 7, 1971: Normal is ending its arrangement for 911 emergency services, which has been in place with General Telephone Co. since 1969. In the past six months, only 16 calls came in through 911, compared with 160 through Normal’s own emergency number.

25 years ago

July 7, 1996: A report shows McLean County residents recycled almost 77 million pounds of paper, glass and various forms of metal in the past year. That’s about 28 percent of the total trash generated by residents and businesses. The ratio drew praise from other Central Illinois counties.

