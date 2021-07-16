100 years ago: Underpass larger than public expected

100 years ago

July 16, 1921: A photo in today’s paper gives an overview of the Washington Street underpass, still under construction. It’s reported to be bigger than people think, running from Robinson to McClun streets. The photo was taken from the roof of the American Foundry & Furnace plant.

75 years ago

July 16, 1946: There is still no movement in the city workers wage dispute. The city offered a nickel an hour increase, but the workers are still off the job. They want 20 cents. The union has ordered no pickets. Some “essential” jobs are being covered, and police are taking calls.

50 years ago

July 16, 1971: An intense fire destroyed a fairly new camping trailer parked at Jolly’s Lake west of Bloomington. The trailer belonged to Chester and Dora Gibson, who were not there when the blaze was discovered. Firemen said it may have been smoldering for some time.

25 years ago

July 16, 1996: El Paso has a problem with starlings. They fly in from the fields at night, roost and leave a mess. Police lack the manpower to control them alone, so the city will allow citizens to help police shoot them. Cops say they will be sure to hand pick responsible shooters.

