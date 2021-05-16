100 years ago: Vandalism causes passenger train accident

100 years ago

May 16, 1921: A C&A passenger train going over 60 mph struck a string of boxcars on a siding at Shirley. Several people were injured, and it is feared fireman William Suttles may die. A vandal had opened the switch, and then aligned the switch light to show green instead of red.

75 years ago

May 16, 1946: The federal government approved 55 temporary housing units for returning veterans in Bloomington. Feds will pay for the materials and transportation, but local entities must provide the locations and utilities. The locations are undetermined, says Mayor Hayes.

50 years ago

May 16, 1971: A car ran off the West Locust Street bridge and fell 30 feet to the GM&O tracks. The driver was in fair condition and facing traffic charges; her passenger was seriously hurt. The car just missed a switchman when it landed. A switch engine pulled the car off the tracks.

25 years ago

May 16, 1996: Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas resigned from the Senate to devote full time to his quest for the White House. He will be the Republican nominee to take on President Bill Clinton. Dole’s resignation was a surprise to his fellow senators.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.