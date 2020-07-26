100 years ago: Victory Hall houses 37 boys

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 26, 1920: There are now 37 boys living at Victory Hall in Normal. An official describes them as “dear, naughty little boys, and they are so very human.” These boys came from various misfortunes that have cost them their own homes: poverty, loss of parents, and more.

75 years ago

July 26, 1945: The first movie theater in town was called the Nickelodeon. It was owned and managed by W. A. Peterson Sr., who died today at age 80. During his life he managed theaters in a lot of places, and even a semi-pro baseball team in Ottawa. He lived there when he died.

50 years ago

July 26, 1970: A 9½-inch bass with no eyes was probably the most unusual fish caught in the Miller Park children’s fishing derby. Young fisherman K.C. Fisher caught the bass. There was no prize for catching the eyeless bass, but it was saved and placed in a fish tank at the zoo.

25 years ago

July 26, 1995: ISU Foundation records have been made public after months of pressure from the media and campus community. The records show 104 ISU people got $800,000 in salary supplements this past year. Basketball coach Kevin Stallings got $52,105, the highest amount.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.