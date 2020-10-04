100 years ago: Voter registration down by half from 1916

100 years ago

Oct. 4, 1920: Voter registration in Bloomington now stands at 6,874. That’s about half the city’s qualified vote. And it’s a far cry from 1916, when over 13,000 were registered here. In those days voter interest was fueled by the wet-dry fights before prohibition arrived.

75 years ago

Oct. 4, 1945: Lt. Joe Yurieci is back home and picking up where he left off: helping to coach at Illinois Wesleyan University. Yurieci was a star of IWU’s 1937 football team and served as its captain. He served 41 months in the U.S. Navy and was discharged in New York this week.

50 years ago

Oct. 4, 1970: A giant picture of Pyro, Normal’s fire dog, will appear on the front of the Normal firehouse on College Avenue during an open house. It’s Fire Prevention Week in the Twin Cities. Other activities include two Bloomington fire engines on display at Eastland Mall.

25 years ago

Oct. 4, 1995: Normal fireman Jerry Schwartz retired after 26 years on the job. He was one of the first three full-time firefighters hired by the town in June 1969. For the five years before that, he was a volunteer. Schwartz still recalls the 1980 Alexander Lumber fire as his worst.

