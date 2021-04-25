100 years ago: Vulcanizing shop razed following Normal fire

100 years ago

April 25, 1921: The old frame building on East Beaufort in Normal is being torn down. It was a vulcanizing shop with an upstairs apartment most recently, when fire gutted it. In the old days it was a dry goods store. J.S. Overman has bought the site and may build a house there.

75 years ago

April 25, 1946: Three goats, possibly from Normal, are in Bloomington’s dog house (pound). City officials don’t know where they came from, but suspect Normal Police Chief Harold Craig, who had a goat following him around, is involved. And it may have given birth to two kids.

50 years ago

April 25, 1971: A $5,000 fire destroyed an oil pumping station at the Hundman Oil & Lumber Co. on Croxton Avenue. The station was used to pump oil into the firm’s five delivery trucks, which stood nearby. Firemen said the blaze could have been disastrous if not put out in time.

25 years ago

April 25, 1996: This may be Thursday but it’s opening day for Tuesday Morning, a discount retail shop in Bloomington. The store carries crystal, towels, garden supplies and the like. Much of it is slightly higher end than what’s found in the “box” stores. (The store closed in 2020.)

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.