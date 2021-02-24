100 years ago: Vulcanizing Works building seriously damaged in fire

100 years ago

Feb. 24, 1921: A fire at 119 E. Beaufort St. in Normal severely damaged a building that housed the Normal Vulcanizing Works. The business contained only a small amount of auto supplies, but a family living upstairs lost all its furniture. Bloomington firefighters assisted Normal's.

75 years ago

Feb. 24, 1946: The Melody Mill will formally reopen tomorrow night with the music of Laurence Hawkins and his Knights of Rhythm. A new dance floor of white maple has been installed and the entire club has been redecorated. Melody Mill is at Morris Avenue and Route 66.

50 years ago

Feb. 24, 1971: Carl C. Kreitzer, 83, retired Ellsworth banker and village board president, has died. Kreitzer headed the village from 1929-1961. At varying times he served on the school board, ran the bank, had an insurance office and a tax service, all in Ellsworth.

25 years ago

Feb. 24, 1996: The Prairie Aviation Museum is closer to having its DC-3 flying again, maybe in time for an air show in Missouri in June. Restoration has been underway for two years; right now the wings are off. The DC-3 is of 1942 vintage and was the workhorse of Ozark Airlines.

