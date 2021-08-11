100 years ago: Waldemar Michaelson qualified for Life and Star Scout

100 years ago

Aug. 11, 1921: Waldemar Michaelson, 15, has qualified as a Life and a Star Scout, the highest rank below Eagle Scout. When he becomes a Star Scout he’ll be the highest ranking Boy Scout in McLean County and the first to achieve that rank. Michaelson is part of Troop 1 in Normal.

75 years ago

Aug. 11, 1946: The proposed new Wesley Methodist Church on East Washington Street will be a break from traditional church architecture. It will have modern lines and a square tower. The first sketches appeared today, prepared by architects Lundeen & Hilfinger of Bloomington.

50 years ago

Aug. 11, 1971: WIOK, the Twin Cities’ “other” radio station, will be getting new call letters. The Federal Communications Commission granted a request from the owners to change the call letters to WAKC. The station will adopt a country music format designed for city listeners.

25 years ago

Aug. 11, 1996: There is a new trend in the savings and loan industry. They are changing their names and rebranding as banks. One example is Citizens Savings Bank, formerly Citizens Savings & Loan, in the Twin Cities. (Citizens has since merged with Busey Bank.)

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.