100 years ago: Washington Street underpass work begins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

June 26, 1920: Work has finally begun on the Washington Street underpass at the Illinois Central Railroad. Workmen are on site, derricks are operating, and dust is flying. When it is completed, accidents should be reduced and fire department response times shortened.

75 years ago

June 26, 1945: Henry Hoback is fighting for his life after a stabbing in Wapella. Clinton police arrested George Spencer and charged him with assault and attempted murder. When he was picked up, Spencer said he was on his way to turn himself in.

50 years ago

June 26, 1970: Police are looking for a gun-toting robber who held up the North Main Kroger supermarket of up to $10,000. The gunman interrupted a check-cashing procedure and ordered the manager to empty the cash drawers. ($10,000 would be over $65,000 today.)

25 years ago

June 26, 1995: Former Chief Justice Warren Burger died at the age of 87. An appointee of President Nixon in 1969, his 17-year tenure is the longest on the Supreme Court. Also, Dr. Jonas Salk, who developed the Salk polio vaccine, has died. Millions of children were given his vaccine.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.