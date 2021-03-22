100 years ago: Waste recycling plant to be built

100 years ago

March 22, 1921: Bloomington City Council has made a deal with a Kansas City firm to build a giant waste recycling plant. At no expense to the city, the plant would take in trash, sanitize it, and then convert it to commercial fuel products. Construction will begin almost immediately.

75 years ago

March 22, 1946: Two policemen went looking for a speeder but escaped with their lives near Mercer and Taylor. The driver tried to run the officers down as they tried to flag down the car. Police fired but hit no one. Two 15-year-olds were in the car, and no charges were filed.

50 years ago

March 22, 1971: The Railpax (which immediately became Amtrak) routes have been announced. The Twin Cities fared well: Bloomington will be a stop on the Chicago-St. Louis route, to be served by four trains per day. Some cities will totally lose rail passenger service when Amtrak launches May 1.

25 years ago

March 22, 1996: The Stanford Village Board approved a plan for the McLean County sheriff to set up a substation in Stanford’s village hall. It will be the 15th such operation in Illinois’ largest county. The county will install a computer, deputies will use it, and Stanford will pay for it.

