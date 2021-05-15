100 years ago: Watchman fires shot, burglar gets away

100 years ago

May 15, 1921: A night watchman spotted a guy stealing meat from a nearby railcar. The watchman fired a couple of shots, and the burglar must have thought it was better to save his own bacon than to steal someone else’s. He dropped the package of meat and got away.

75 years ago

May 15, 1946: Farmer City’s worst fire in 25 years destroyed the Gring-McCord grain elevator and 50,000 bushels of corn. The 1912 structure was built on a site where two previous elevators had burned down. Spontaneous combustion was blamed for starting the blaze.

50 years ago

May 15, 1971: Starting tomorrow it will cost 8 cents to mail a letter. The old penny postcard, which now costs a nickel to mail, will cost 6 cents. The rate increase comes as the post office tries to become self-supporting. The Supreme Court denied a challenge to the increase.

25 years ago

May 15, 1996: Saybrook Mayor Ron Stauffer fired Madeline Nickum as police chief. Nickum’s service had been controversial and divided the town. But investigations of her conduct produced no charges, and she had the backing of other law enforcement officials.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.