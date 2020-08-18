100 years ago: Water conservation measures set

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 18, 1920: The mayors of Bloomington and Normal joined together to invoke immediate water conservation measure during the dry spell. There is no water shortage, they stress, and these cutbacks will hopefully avoid one. Among the measures: no lawn sprinkling.

75 years ago

Aug. 18, 1945: Normal is making plans for a war memorial. Mayor Hudelson and Normal Township Supervisor George Lesher have named 22 residents to expand a committee that is already working up plans for the memorial. The new members will ensure broader representation.

50 years ago

Aug. 18, 1970: Normal will start collecting its own residential trash instead of contracting for the work. The present hauler’s contract expires Dec. 31. Officials think a five-day pickup, using two trucks, can be paid for by adding $1.30 to residents’ monthly water bills.

25 years ago

Aug. 18, 1995: Notable losses this week include pioneer newscaster John Cameron Swayze, who died at age 89. He also did commercials that included the line, “Takes a licking and keeps on ticking.” Also, former New York Yankees great Mickey Mantle, 63, died a few days ago.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.