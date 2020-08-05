100 years ago: Watermelon man wins in court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 5, 1920: The watermelon man has won a round in court. The city tried to collect a $10 daily license fee from Morris Roth for peddling melons on the street. But Roth claimed he shipped to melons to town and trucked them to grocers. So he was a wholesaler, not a peddler.

75 years ago

Aug. 5, 1945: Mrs. John Riggs is back in town. While she’s here she will be a guest at a reunion of her former students at a country school in Saybrook, where she taught in the 19th century. (Mrs. Riggs died in 1963 at age 104; she outlived many of her students.)

50 years ago

Aug. 5, 1970: The city issued $30.9 million in permits for State Farm to build a new corporate headquarters on the east side. The project will be the largest in Bloomington’s history. The 12-story tower will be the heart of the project. Two four-story office buildings are also included.

25 years ago

Aug. 5, 1995: The state has rejected a controversial proposal to build an in-patient clinic. OSF St. Joseph's and BroMenn hospitals vehemently opposed the idea. Promoters say the center would have offered patients and insurers a low-cost option for surgery.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.