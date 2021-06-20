100 years ago: Weedman hosts Epworth League convention

100 years ago

June 20, 1921: Weedman, a tiny unincorporated spot near Farmer City, hosted the Epworth League convention at the M.E. Church. People say it’s the biggest convention in years, and credit the spirit of Weedman people for making it happen. Guests were put up in local homes.

75 years ago

June 20, 1946: Uncle Sam has no use for surplus pigeons now that the war is over. So veterans and active service members can get their very own military pigeon free by applying to the War Assets Corp. office in Peoria. These birds all have pedigrees and were trained in Burma.

50 years ago

June 20, 1971: The BHS class of 1946 is preparing for its very first reunion, 25 years after graduation. Alumni include actor McLean Stevenson and Judge William Townley. It was determined that collectively class members have 333 children and 201 years of military service.

25 years ago

June 20, 1996: Postal workers picketed the Empire Street post office, protesting reform efforts and remarks by Postmaster General Marvin Runyon. He was quoted as saying that postal workers’ salaries were outrageous. Workers handed out leaflets and drew honks of support.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.