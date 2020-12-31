100 years ago: Wireless station operating in store window

100 years ago

Dec. 31, 1920: A complete wireless station can be seen in the window of Guy Carleton Electric. Gareth Somerville, its operator, has been receiving weather reports from Springfield and messages from points across the continent and at sea. You can buy one of these in the store.

75 years ago

Dec. 31, 1945: Here’s the movie fare if you’re going out tonight. “Stork Club” is playing at the Irvin Theater; “Love, Honor and Goodbye” is at the Castle; “Duffy’s Tavern” at the Normal. And the Esquire is showing a double feature: “Salty O’Rourke” and “Lumberjack.”

50 years ago

Dec. 31, 1970: News just came out that Secretary of State Paul Powell left $800,000 in cash behind when he died. It was discovered in October when his executor was cleaning out Powell’s apartment at the St. Nicholas Hotel in Springfield. No one knows where it came from.

25 years ago

Dec. 31, 1995: A new state law will allow employers to secretly monitor their workers' telephone calls. Illinois’ two largest business groups defend the law, while labor has opposed it. One local telemarketer said he doesn’t monitor his 30 workers, relying more on proper training.

