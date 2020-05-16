100 years ago: Withers Public Library has record year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

May 16, 1920: The annual report of Withers (now Bloomington) Public Library showed that over 146,000 books were checked out in the past year. That beats any previous year by over 18,000. The leading category was fiction.

75 years ago

May 16, 1945: Developer Charles Hall is subdividing property east of Mercer Avenue and north of Oakland Avenue for a new subdivision. (It’s now known as Eastgate Subdivision.) Hall estimates there will be 160 to 200 home sites in the new neighborhood.

50 years ago

May 16, 1970: Actress and comedienne Billie Burke has died at age 84. Among her many roles was the Good Witch of the North in “The Wizard of Oz.” In her Vaudeville days she made several appearances on stage in Bloomington.

25 years ago

May 16, 1995: The Merna Tap, long a popular tavern east of Bloomington, reopened under new ownership. Greg DeVary and Lynn McCain bought the tavern after the previous owners surrendered their liquor license; two men died in an accident after being served drinks at Merna.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.