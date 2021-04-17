100 years ago: Wolf hunt on

100 years ago

April 17, 1921: There will be a wolf hunt today in southern Mclean and northern DeWitt counties. Wolves have been killing sheep and other stock so farmers have organized this hunt to hopefully wipe the predators out. Participants are asked to bring guns but no dogs.

75 years ago

April 17, 1946: Helen Munsell is possibly the only lady barber in Normal, working at the shop at 109 North St. She began training for barbering in 1927 while she was still in high school. She doesn’t do beauty shop work, and says male customers gossip less than women do.

50 years ago

April 17, 1971: A mysterious oil has been polluting a creek that runs through Highland and Forrest parks for the past week. Officials have determined that it enters the creek near Bunn and Lincoln streets but don’t know the origin. Tests show it’s a crude grade of oil.

25 years ago

April 17, 1996: Convicted pipe bomber Dale Fosdick was sentenced to 55 years in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Kem Wenger. Prosecutions wanted life without parole. Wenger’s fiancé bitterly said afterward, “The rest of us have been sentenced the life without Kem.”

